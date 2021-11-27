It's Now Become Clear Why Doctor Strange 2 Needs Reshoots

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has had many production starts and stops over the last two years. First devised by "Doctor Strange" director Scott Derrickson, the Marvel Studios sequel was originally pitched to fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 as Marvel's first horror movie (per Variety). However, that was something MCU head Kevin Feige walked back almost immediately. "I wouldn't necessarily say that's a horror film," Feige said at an NYFA Q&A in December 2019, "but it is, as Scott Derrickson, our director, has pitched it, it'll be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it" (via Collider). Eventually, the director left "Doctor Strange 2" in January 2020, tweeting his resignation from the project.

Director Sam Raimi took over direction just as COVID-19 began making filming an incredible challenge. Raimi was an exciting choice for comic book fans. His original "Spider-Man" trilogy helped bring comic book movies into the mainstream in the 2000s. And with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" bringing back villains from his tenure with the film franchise, fans have been reappraising his work highly. (Yes, even "Spider-Man 3.")

It was concerning, however, when it was announced in early November (per The Hollywood Reporter) that "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" was undergoing "significant" reshoots. What could have gone down during the initial production stage that would make reshoots necessary?