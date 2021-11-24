Neil Patrick Harris Reveals He Had No Idea He Was Being Considered For The Matrix

After its production was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the highly-anticipated fourth "Matrix" film is almost here. The sci-fi film franchise began in 1999 with "The Matrix," which won four Academy Awards and has received praise for its iconic action sequences, visuals, and complex symbolism (via IMDb). The dystopian tale was explored further in 2003's "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions."

"The Matrix Resurrections" will take place 20 years after the last film and will once again see its characters choosing between the red pill and the blue pill. A blue-pilled Thomas Anderson/Neo and Trinity no longer recognize one another, which leads Morpheus to bring Neo back into the Matrix and begin the cycle all over again.

Once again, Keanu Reeves will be returning as Thomas Anderson/Neo. Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith are reprising their roles as Trinity and Niobe, respectively, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II replaces Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus. Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be joining the legendary franchise.

Neil Patrick Harris is also among the new cast members, and he recently revealed that he had no idea he was even being considered for "The Matrix Resurrections."