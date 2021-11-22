Fans Just Got Exciting News About The Release Of The Matrix: Resurrections

With a little over a month until "The Matrix: Resurrections" takes audiences back into the simulation, Warner Bros. is allowing fans to witness the original like never before. IMAX will run special exclusive preview screenings on December 7 (Tuesday) and December 8 (Wednesday) in select cities around the United States. "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" both received IMAX screenings when they came out in 2003, but this will be the first time the original has received the IMAX treatment.

President of IMAX Entertainment, Megan Colligan, spoke about the build-up to the sequel and the importance of giving back to the fans per a press release provided to Looper. "With excitement building around THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS, this is the perfect time to experience the film that started it all in a way it's never been seen before," she stated. "THE MATRIX forever changed the visual language of epic filmmaking and we're very excited for fans everywhere to be able to enjoy this groundbreaking film for the first time in IMAX."

Jeff Goldstein, president of Warner Bros. Pictures Domestic Distribution, had this to say of the special event: "THE MATRIX kicked off a truly singular film franchise that has continued to entertain audiences and influence the industry since 1999. We're thrilled to partner with IMAX on another first for the fans who've waited more than 20 years to see THE MATRIX in this format, and for moviegoers who will discover this incredible ongoing story for the first time, just in time for THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS to hit theaters for the holidays."

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit IMAX.com, and get ready for "The Matrix: Resurrections" coming down the pipeline not too long after.