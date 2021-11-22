Fans Just Got Exciting News About The Release Of The Matrix: Resurrections
It's an exciting time to be a fan of "The Matrix." The influential sci-fi flick continues to inspire a generation of films, and soon, fans will be able to plug back into the simulation thanks to the forthcoming sequel, "The Matrix: Resurrections."
The fourth live-action movie in the franchise drops in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021, so you have the perfect way to treat yourself this holiday season. Of course, even the most hardcore fans should re-familiarize themselves with the mythos and lore of this universe. You can watch the original trilogy on HBO Max, but watching these films on a TV at home may not feel right for some people.
Fortunately, Warner Bros. has your back when you want to experience the original in all of its cinematic glory. The studio is releasing the original "Matrix" on IMAX for the first time ever, which you can view at select theaters as part of a special two-night event.
The Matrix plays on IMAX on December 7 and 8, 2021
With a little over a month until "The Matrix: Resurrections" takes audiences back into the simulation, Warner Bros. is allowing fans to witness the original like never before. IMAX will run special exclusive preview screenings on December 7 (Tuesday) and December 8 (Wednesday) in select cities around the United States. "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" both received IMAX screenings when they came out in 2003, but this will be the first time the original has received the IMAX treatment.
President of IMAX Entertainment, Megan Colligan, spoke about the build-up to the sequel and the importance of giving back to the fans per a press release provided to Looper. "With excitement building around THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS, this is the perfect time to experience the film that started it all in a way it's never been seen before," she stated. "THE MATRIX forever changed the visual language of epic filmmaking and we're very excited for fans everywhere to be able to enjoy this groundbreaking film for the first time in IMAX."
Jeff Goldstein, president of Warner Bros. Pictures Domestic Distribution, had this to say of the special event: "THE MATRIX kicked off a truly singular film franchise that has continued to entertain audiences and influence the industry since 1999. We're thrilled to partner with IMAX on another first for the fans who've waited more than 20 years to see THE MATRIX in this format, and for moviegoers who will discover this incredible ongoing story for the first time, just in time for THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS to hit theaters for the holidays."
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit IMAX.com, and get ready for "The Matrix: Resurrections" coming down the pipeline not too long after.