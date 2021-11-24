The Real Reason Jeremy Renner Will Never Watch Avengers: Endgame Again

Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton is finally getting more of the spotlight in the new "Hawkeye" series on Disney+, which finds him in New York with his family at Christmas. The legendary archer is taking a much needed break after years of Avenging, as well as a brief stint as the ruthless killer Ronin during the five year gap between "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame." And he's also dealing with the death of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), who sacrifices herself on Vormir so he can get the Soul Stone during the "Time Heist."

Thankfully, he's also got an exuberant distraction in the form of Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, who winds up briefly stealing the Ronin outfit during an attack from the Tracksuit Mafia — and the dynamic duo team up to put a stop to them. It's a very grounded adventure compared to the recent cosmic adventures in "Loki," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and "Eternals."

Obviously, this is all a way of handing the Hawkeye mantle over to Bishop, with Marvel seemingly setting the stage for a Young Avengers movie in the future. However, while it's likely that much of Barton's Hawkeye days are in the past, a recent interview with Jeremy Renner revealed that one of Hawkeye's biggest moments on film, "Avengers: Endgame," is something he never intends to revisit.