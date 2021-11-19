Jeremy Renner Shares A Heartwarming Detail About The Original Avengers
It won't be long before Jeremy Renner is back in action as the eagle-eyed Avenger in his new Disney+ show. Marking his first return to the MCU since the events of "Avengers: Endgame," "Hawkeye" will be in a festive fight for his life alongside an all-new hero to the Marvel universe, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.
It's a big change-up for Barton, who is now one of the last remaining members of the original Avengers. With only Thor, Bruce Banner/Hulk, and himself left standing, following Stark's universe-changing snap, how have they all moved on? Do the three occasionally meet up to laugh about times gone by over a freshly cooked shwarma? Is there an annual get-together where they try to do what only Steve and Viz managed with Thor's hammer? Thankfully, Renner was keen to clarify recently that even though some have moved on, the Avengers are as united as they've always been.
Renner still stays in touch with the original Avengers
Speaking to Phase Zero in a recent interview for his upcoming show, Renner revealed that just because a few key characters from the MCU have passed, that hasn't left them cut out of the extra-special circle of friends. "Well, just because you die on camera doesn't mean you die in real life, so yeah, we have a group chat, and it's all of us. Some that are still alive and 'dead on screen,'"explained Renner. "Yeah, we're all very, very good friends, and we don't really speak too much about our job. And that's what's also great about being, you know, Avenger friends... We speak about our kids and, you know, divorces and marriages and house buildings, we speak about just our life stuff... It is cool! Our friendship is, it's been very, very special."
Having spanned 20+ films since 2008, it makes sense that some of the key players of the biggest movie franchise in history still check in with one another. For now, though, you can wait to see how Renner goes it alone with a new protege in tow, when "Hawkeye" goes back into action on November 23.