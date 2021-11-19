Jeremy Renner Shares A Heartwarming Detail About The Original Avengers

Speaking to Phase Zero in a recent interview for his upcoming show, Renner revealed that just because a few key characters from the MCU have passed, that hasn't left them cut out of the extra-special circle of friends. "Well, just because you die on camera doesn't mean you die in real life, so yeah, we have a group chat, and it's all of us. Some that are still alive and 'dead on screen,'"explained Renner. "Yeah, we're all very, very good friends, and we don't really speak too much about our job. And that's what's also great about being, you know, Avenger friends... We speak about our kids and, you know, divorces and marriages and house buildings, we speak about just our life stuff... It is cool! Our friendship is, it's been very, very special."

Having spanned 20+ films since 2008, it makes sense that some of the key players of the biggest movie franchise in history still check in with one another. For now, though, you can wait to see how Renner goes it alone with a new protege in tow, when "Hawkeye" goes back into action on November 23.