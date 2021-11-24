Why Eleanor From Hawkeye Looks So Familiar

Marvel's "Hawkeye" is finally here, giving fans their first real look at the new MCU partnership between Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The Disney+ series follows the two archers on a street-level adventure through New York City during the Christmas season, as they face off against the Tracksuit Mafia and unearth an intriguing conspiracy involving Kate's mother and her soon-to-be stepfather (Tony Dalton). In other words, while the scale of "Hawkeye" is a little smaller than Marvel's previous Disney+ shows, like "WandaVision" and "Loki," it fits Jeremy Renner's Clint better than any multiverse-level shenanigans ever would.

Taking cues from Matt Fraction and David Aja's acclaimed 2012 comics run, the series also works as a way of introducing Steinfeld's Kate Bishop into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and possibly setting up her to take over the Hawkeye mantle for Clint. As a result, the two have an interesting relationship together on-screen, with Kate even donning the Ronin outfit that Clint wore while brutally wiping out numerous criminal organizations during the five years between "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Obviously, Kate's decision to wear the Ronin suit puts her in a dangerous situation, which even starts to spill over into her personal life and will likely end up pulling her mother, Eleanor Bishop, into the fray as well. But if you're watching "Hawkeye" and wondering why Eleanor looks so familiar, it's because she's played by none other than Vera Farmiga.

In case her name isn't instantly recognizable for you, here are a few projects you might remember her from.