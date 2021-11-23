John Cho Reveals What It's Really Like Behind The Scenes Of Netflix's Cowboy Bebop

Amidst the wave of reboots and reimagined TV series to arrive this year is Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Cowboy Bebop." From the moment this reboot was announced, it was met with skepticism, because of how beloved the original anime series is: that series, despite airing in the late 1990s, has remained one of the most popular anime shows of all time.

The recently released Netflix adaptation is led by John Cho ("Searching"), who portrays bounty hunter Spike Spiegel. While the show received a lukewarm reception, Cho's performance has been praised by "Cowboy Bebop" fans who agree that his casting was perfect. Ironically, the actor admits that he was originally afraid he was "too old" for the role, but clearly, he has proven all the doubters wrong. Now, as audiences continue to dive into the live-action version of "Cowboy Bebop," Netflix is sharing side-by-side comparisons of the shows, as well as behind-the-scenes snippets. A new video titled "On Set With John Cho" follows the actor and "reveal(s) what it really takes to become a humble bounty hunter" (via YouTube).