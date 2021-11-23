John Cho Reveals What It's Really Like Behind The Scenes Of Netflix's Cowboy Bebop
Amidst the wave of reboots and reimagined TV series to arrive this year is Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Cowboy Bebop." From the moment this reboot was announced, it was met with skepticism, because of how beloved the original anime series is: that series, despite airing in the late 1990s, has remained one of the most popular anime shows of all time.
The recently released Netflix adaptation is led by John Cho ("Searching"), who portrays bounty hunter Spike Spiegel. While the show received a lukewarm reception, Cho's performance has been praised by "Cowboy Bebop" fans who agree that his casting was perfect. Ironically, the actor admits that he was originally afraid he was "too old" for the role, but clearly, he has proven all the doubters wrong. Now, as audiences continue to dive into the live-action version of "Cowboy Bebop," Netflix is sharing side-by-side comparisons of the shows, as well as behind-the-scenes snippets. A new video titled "On Set With John Cho" follows the actor and "reveal(s) what it really takes to become a humble bounty hunter" (via YouTube).
John Cho takes Cowboy Bebop fans through a busy shoot
"This is the 'Bebop,'" John Cho announces as he arrives on set for a busy day of shooting. The vlog-style video begins with the "Cowboy Bebop" actor joking about his "ugly" sun-soaked commute to set and drinking green juice while reading his script.
The series of behind-the-scenes clips range from Cho and his stunt doubles Flossing in identical costumes to the hair and makeup transformations to showing how the safety crew prepares him for an intense shootout scene with Vicious (Alex Hassell). Before the scene, he deadpans about being a "committed actor," jokingly comparing himself to Daniel Day-Lewis and Joan Rivers. The vlog ends with Cho and Hassell in the hair and makeup trailer. Cho notes that the video he's recording is "a video from the future, because we have finished the show." Everyone laughs, with Hassell asking, "Is it any good?"
Throughout the video, Cho reveals how Netflix's "Cowboy Bebop" cast and crew members strike a balance between professionalism and playfulness. Even if the adaptation hasn't gotten the best reviews, at least it looks like they genuinely had a blast making it.