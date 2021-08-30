John Cho Reveals His 'Biggest Fear' About His Cowboy Bebop Role

There's a lot to be afraid of when it comes to adapting a hit anime into a live-action film or TV series. The track record, for one. While the occasional adaptation proves successful, history is littered with failed launches, crafted when filmmakers in both Hollywood and in Japan have tried to bring a series to live-action, only to instead create something that missed nearly everything that made the original source material great.

It can be difficult to translate the stylized action and heightened emotions of a particular style of animation into something that works with real actors in real settings. Most of all, it can rob the audience members of their own imaginative license by turning details that are meant to be representative and making them definitive. Every casting choice and set design is a risk, because there's a chance to mess up how someone looks at the property, some detail that they've always prized. And it can be especially dangerous when you make those changes deliberately.

John Cho knows this. In an interview with Vulture, Cho acknowledged one of the biggest fan gripes about his casting in Netflix's upcoming series based on the legendary anime "Cowboy Bebop" — his age. Spike Spiegel, the intergalactic bounty hunter he's portraying in the series, is meant to be 27 years old in the original anime. Cho, however, turned 49 this year. Was that a worry for the actor going into it?