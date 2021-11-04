Hawkeye Will Still Be Haunted By His Ronin Past In His Disney+ Series

If the trailers for Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ TV show, "Hawkeye," are any indication of the tone of the series, viewers should expect something fairly lighthearted. Clint "Hawkeye" Barton (Jeremy Renner) was last seen in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" mourning the loss of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) while reuniting with his family, following their resurrection a whole five years after Thanos snapped them out of existence at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War." Although viewers were only exposed to a small part of it, the five-year period he spent without his family was clearly a dark time in Clint's life.

Set around the Christmas season, "Hawkeye" appears to pick back up with Clint as he's doing his best to adjust to a post-Blip world. Despite being hunted by some very unfriendly people, he and the newly introduced Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) still seem to find plenty of time to crack jokes in the upcoming series.

Comments made during a recent Entertainment Weekly interview with Steinfeld and "Hawkeye" executive producer Trinh Tran once again hinted that the Disney+ series is a semi-adaptation of Matt Fraction and David Aja's critically acclaimed "Hawkeye" comic. Additionally, one of the new series' directors recently referred to it as "an absurd Christmas story" (via GamesRadar).

All of which is to say that everything from its trailers to the comments made by its cast and crew suggests that "Hawkeye" will be even more comedic than most Marvel properties. However, will the Disney+ series still have Clint's dark past come back to haunt him?