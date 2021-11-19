Marvel's Blade Just Snagged Another Huge Name

As has been true for more than a decade at this point, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has an impressive lineup of projects set for release within the next few years. In the next year alone, Marvel has plans to release four films and a plethora of television projects. However, one of the most anticipated projects in the MCU is one that doesn't even technically have a release date set yet. Back in July 2019, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shocked fans at San Diego Comic-Con with a classic Hall H reveal that Mahershala Ali would play Blade in an upcoming MCU film (via Variety).

Ever since that day, fans have been hungry to learn as much as possible about the promised film, but news announcements about "Blade" have sadly been few and far between. In July of this year, Marvel announced that "Mogul Mowgli" director Bassam Tariq would helm the upcoming project (via The Hollywood Reporter) and, more recently, Ali made a quick vocal cameo as Blade in the post-credits sequence of "Eternals."

While it will still probably be sometime before we get out first actual look at "Blade," the pieces of the project are starting to come together, and the latest announcement from THR is sure to excite plenty of Marvel fans.