Star Wars Ahsoka Series Adds One Of The Prequel Trilogy's Most Divisive Characters

"Star Wars" fans are still waiting for details about the upcoming live-action Disney+ series "Ahsoka," which revolves around the Jedi Padawan from the long-running animated show "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," Ahsoka Tano. While specifics such as the release date for "Ahsoka" remain shrouded in mystery, sources have indicated that an actor from the prequel trilogy will reprise their divisive role.

While there are plenty of things that fans have yet to learn about "Ahsoka," there are a few clues out there that can at least help fans understand where the show will fit within the larger "Star Wars" timeline. While Ahsoka Tano was merely an apprentice in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which takes place between "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" and "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," the character was reintroduced in "The Mandalorian," which is set after the events of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." When Ahsoka reappeared as a fully trained and powerful Jedi in "The Mandalorian," the character was played by Rosario Dawson, who will also star in "Ahsoka."

While "Star Wars" enthusiasts were thrilled to learn that the fan-favorite character Sabine Wren would be included in "Ahsoka," the prequel films and many of their characters have an uneven track record. Here is the divisive figure from the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy that will appear in "Ahsoka."