Star Wars Ahsoka Series Adds One Of The Prequel Trilogy's Most Divisive Characters
"Star Wars" fans are still waiting for details about the upcoming live-action Disney+ series "Ahsoka," which revolves around the Jedi Padawan from the long-running animated show "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," Ahsoka Tano. While specifics such as the release date for "Ahsoka" remain shrouded in mystery, sources have indicated that an actor from the prequel trilogy will reprise their divisive role.
While there are plenty of things that fans have yet to learn about "Ahsoka," there are a few clues out there that can at least help fans understand where the show will fit within the larger "Star Wars" timeline. While Ahsoka Tano was merely an apprentice in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which takes place between "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" and "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," the character was reintroduced in "The Mandalorian," which is set after the events of "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." When Ahsoka reappeared as a fully trained and powerful Jedi in "The Mandalorian," the character was played by Rosario Dawson, who will also star in "Ahsoka."
While "Star Wars" enthusiasts were thrilled to learn that the fan-favorite character Sabine Wren would be included in "Ahsoka," the prequel films and many of their characters have an uneven track record. Here is the divisive figure from the "Star Wars" prequel trilogy that will appear in "Ahsoka."
Hayden Christensen will play Anakin Skywalker on Ahsoka
Per The Hollywood Reporter, Hayden Christensen will return to the "Star Wars" universe to play Anakin Skywalker, the young Jedi apprentice of Obi-Wan Kenobi who fell to the dark side and became Darth Vader.
Christensen made his debut in the franchise when he appeared in "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones," continuing in the role for the next film, "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith." Christensen's portrayal of a character that fans knew would become Darth Vader, one of cinema's most iconic villains and the primary antagonist of the original trilogy, was not always well-received. However, THR observes that fans responded positively to the news that Christensen would be rejoining the "Star Wars" universe in another upcoming Disney+ series, "Obi-Wan," which stars Ewan McGregor.
One intriguing aspect of Christensen's return to the franchise in "Ahsoka" is the fact that Anakin's story ends at the close of the final film of the original trilogy, "Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi." THR notes that since "Ahsoka" is set in the same period as "The Mandalorian," this means that the character would have died about five years before the Disney+ series begins.
That said, since Ahsoka was Anakin's Padawan, the two shared a close bond that was made even stronger by the mysterious powers of the Force. As such, Anakin might return to Ahsoka as a Force Ghost, or he might simply appear in a flashback.