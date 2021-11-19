Star Wars: Ahsoka Has Finally Found Its Live-Action Sabine Wren

The cast for Disney's "Star Wars: Ahsoka" series is beginning to take shape, with one of the most important characters from the show's source material, "Star Wars Rebels," reportedly getting finding a live-action counterpart this week.

Sabine Wren, the young Mandalorian and weapons expert who teams up with Ahsoka at the end of "Rebels" in search of Ezra Bridger, will become the fourth animated Star Wars character to appear in live-action following the appearances of Saw Gerrera in "Rogue One" and Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano in "The Mandalorian." According to Deadline, the character will be one of the main stars of the show opposite Rosario Dawson's titular hero. "Rebels" producer Dave Filoni is helming the Disney+ "Ahsoka" series with Jon Favreau, so it only makes sense to include one of his former fan-favorites.

To many, "Ahsoka" is viewed as perhaps the most anticipated "Star Wars" project to be announced in recent years — especially after Dawson's surprise cameo in "The Mandalorian" Season 2. The actor who will be playing Wren has had several big projects in the past, but nothing on the scale of "Ahsoka," which may very well catapult her into superstardom.