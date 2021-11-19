Star Wars: Ahsoka Has Finally Found Its Live-Action Sabine Wren
The cast for Disney's "Star Wars: Ahsoka" series is beginning to take shape, with one of the most important characters from the show's source material, "Star Wars Rebels," reportedly getting finding a live-action counterpart this week.
Sabine Wren, the young Mandalorian and weapons expert who teams up with Ahsoka at the end of "Rebels" in search of Ezra Bridger, will become the fourth animated Star Wars character to appear in live-action following the appearances of Saw Gerrera in "Rogue One" and Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano in "The Mandalorian." According to Deadline, the character will be one of the main stars of the show opposite Rosario Dawson's titular hero. "Rebels" producer Dave Filoni is helming the Disney+ "Ahsoka" series with Jon Favreau, so it only makes sense to include one of his former fan-favorites.
To many, "Ahsoka" is viewed as perhaps the most anticipated "Star Wars" project to be announced in recent years — especially after Dawson's surprise cameo in "The Mandalorian" Season 2. The actor who will be playing Wren has had several big projects in the past, but nothing on the scale of "Ahsoka," which may very well catapult her into superstardom.
Netflix star Natasha Liu Bordizzo to play Wren
According to Deadline, Disney execs have decided to go with Australian star Natasha Liu Bordizzo for their version of Sabine Wren. The animated version had been played by Tiya Sircar, who has a few on-screen acting credits but mainly does voice work — most recently on "The Simpsons" (via IMDb).
Bordizzo is best known for her projects with Netflix, which include major roles in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny" (2016) and "The Society" (2019). She's been part of the supporting cast in a number of American movies and some international flicks, including "The Greatest Showman" and "Detective Chinatown 2," which is one of the highest-grossing Chinese films of all time (via Box Office Mojo).
Sources told Deadline that Wren is expected to be one of several "key characters" to be featured in the "Ahsoka" series. One of the biggest rumored names is none other than Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker, who trained Ahsoka Tano in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Disney is reportedly looking to start shooting "Ahsoka" in March 2022.