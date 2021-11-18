McKenna Grace Opens Up About What It Was Really Like To Film Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Many franchises have led to young stars stepping into the shoes of icons that made them; Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, whoever ends up taking over the role of James Bond from Daniel Crag, just to name a few. There's definitely a lot of pressure for the newly appointed torch bearers to keep the fire burning for beloved screen works. McKenna Grace finds herself among this weighty bunch with her role in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."

As much as there's been mostly positive reactions for the third film tapping into that sweet dose of nostalgia (not counting the 2016 "Ghostbusters" reboot that fans roundly rejected), Grace is getting plenty of shout-outs for her appearance as Phoebe Spengler, the granddaughter of Egon Spengler (originally played by the late Harold Ramis). In fact, ComicBookMovie.com lauded her as "insanely talented" and gave her specific performance five stars.

The new film sees Phoebe and her older brother Trevor ("Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard) moving into their grandpa's old abandoned home, only to discover some ghostly secrets underneath. And while she may have played it cool in front of the camera (and wielding a proton pack, why wouldn't you?), it turns out that Grace was kind of in shock that she was being hired as a brand new Ghostbuster.