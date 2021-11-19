Tom Holland Teases A 'Spectacular' Fight Scene In Spider-Man: No Way Home
The once shocking secret-keeper for the MCU, Tom Holland, has done such a good job keeping quiet for his new third solo-outing, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," that he should receive a medal for his efforts. Even after attending the big reveal for the film's final trailer this week, there's undoubtedly a treasure trove of small details the actor has yet to let slip for the story that may, or may not, see some former web-slingers coming back into action.
With that said, the current wall-crawler has still managed to reveal a few exciting details for "No Way Home." Most specifically, how much of a toll some of its most adventurous scenes had on him. Between this and his debut as Nathan Drake in the new "Uncharted" film, Holland is really pushing himself to the limit as one of the world's youngest action stars. It's in his next adventure as Spidey, though, that we're going to see him perform as we've never seen before.
You've never seen Spider-Man like this before
Speaking at the recent event for the final trailer (via Games Radar), Holland told the hyped-up army of fans just what we could expect for one of the film's most significant fights. "You're going to see a style of fighting in this film that you've never seen in a Spider-Man movie before... They designed these fights to shock you guys, to really put you on your back foot."
Making sure not to give too much away (as is the requirement for any MCU star), Holland recalled just how much of a toll some of the filming had on him. "When we were shooting this one scene in particular, I reckon it's a 35-beat scene between myself and one of the villains, and we shot it over and over and over again over three or four days, and I remember my knuckles were all bloody, and I was knackered, and we were fighting and fighting," recalled the actor.
That being said, the actor suggested that even with all this grueling hard work, the payoff will no doubt be worth it. "In all fairness, it was awful, it was such a difficult time. But in the film, it's so spectacular, and it is so overwhelming and you've never seen Peter Parker quite like it."
We can judge for ourselves when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" finally swings into U.S. cinemas on December 17 and U.K. cinemas on December 15.