Tom Holland Teases A 'Spectacular' Fight Scene In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Speaking at the recent event for the final trailer (via Games Radar), Holland told the hyped-up army of fans just what we could expect for one of the film's most significant fights. "You're going to see a style of fighting in this film that you've never seen in a Spider-Man movie before... They designed these fights to shock you guys, to really put you on your back foot."

Making sure not to give too much away (as is the requirement for any MCU star), Holland recalled just how much of a toll some of the filming had on him. "When we were shooting this one scene in particular, I reckon it's a 35-beat scene between myself and one of the villains, and we shot it over and over and over again over three or four days, and I remember my knuckles were all bloody, and I was knackered, and we were fighting and fighting," recalled the actor.

That being said, the actor suggested that even with all this grueling hard work, the payoff will no doubt be worth it. "In all fairness, it was awful, it was such a difficult time. But in the film, it's so spectacular, and it is so overwhelming and you've never seen Peter Parker quite like it."

We can judge for ourselves when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" finally swings into U.S. cinemas on December 17 and U.K. cinemas on December 15.