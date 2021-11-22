The Emotional Reunion Ewan McGregor And Hayden Christensen Had On The Set Of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Fans may not always agree on which movies in the "Star Wars" Skywalker saga are good movies, but it's hard to deny that there are some very good characters. This is especially true for some of the characters in the prequel, like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader. Both characters are set to return in the Disney+ "Star Wars" show "Obi-Wan Kenobi," the one-season original focused on Ewan McGregor's quip-loving Jedi Master. With filming on "Obi-Wan Kenobi" officially wrapped, fans are ready to know more about this new "Star Wars" show.

Seeing McGregor re-don his old Jedi duds will likely strike a chord with fans, as will the return of Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker, who will likely be dressed fully to the cybernetic nines as Vader). It's not entirely clear how much involvement Vader will have in Obi-Wan's new story, which focuses on the disgraced Jedi after "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." However, Disney has confirmed that Christensen's Vader will be present, which means we could see Vader cross paths (or lightsabers) with Obi-Wan once again.

Needless to say, such a reunion would be framed as an intensely emotional moment for the characters and the story. These characters have been in the lives of "Star Wars" fans for more than 20 years, as have the actors who play them. As it turns out, it was also somewhat of an emotional reunion for McGregor and Christensen on set, too.