Fans Of Hanna Just Got Some Bittersweet News

One thing even the most inexperienced assassins understand is that everything eventually comes to an end. That is sadly true of "Hanna," the Amazon Prime Video original series (that is loved by Stephen King) about a young woman born into a shadowy CIA program who has been trained to kill since birth. The third season of the Esme Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, and Dermot Mulroney starring series is on its way and we now know that it will be its last.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Season 3 of "Hanna" will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 24. This final season will have six episodes, down from the eight of previous seasons, all of which will drop at the same time. If you caught the Season 2 finale, then you already know that the show left viewers reeling thanks to unstable allegiances and plenty of wildcard characters in play. The shortened final season likely means that we're in for a lean and intense ride to the finale.

And although ends are always sad, it's important to keep in mind that, according to series creator David Farr, this is the ideal time for "Hanna" to retire.