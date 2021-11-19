Alaqua Cox Just Opened Up About Taking On The Role Of Maya Lopez In Hawkeye

Marvel's "Echo" was one of the many new Marvel series recently teased on Disney+ Day. Though some fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe may not have recognized the name simply by the new title card, "Echo" is just one of the many Marvel series aimed for release on Disney's streaming platform in the next few years. In Marvel comics, Echo is said to have an uncanny ability to copy other people's movements, including the types of skilled actions that would take most others years to master. In many ways, the character's powers are similar to those of Taskmaster in "Black Widow."

However, before fans can even start to get excited about that series, Marvel is set to first introduce the character of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) in the upcoming series "Hawkeye." Maya Lopez first appeared in a 1999 issue of "Daredevil" (via Marvel) and has been known by a number of different superhero names, but is most commonly associated with the name Echo. However, in a 2005 issue of "The New Avengers," Lopez took on the Ronin persona (via Marvel), certainly something of note, considering the recent MCU history of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).

It's currently unknown exactly how developed of a superhero Maya Lopez will be when audiences first meet her in "Hawkeye." However, with the first two episodes of the series due for release in just a few days, the stars have been spending plenty of time talking with the press. In a recent interview, "Echo" and "Hawkeye" star Alaqua Cox spoke about what excites her about playing the new MCU character.