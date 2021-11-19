Tom Holland Has His Eye On This Iconic Role

While it's unlikely that Tom Holland does actually possess some form of "spider-sense," his ability to manage his current workload certainly suggests that he might. In addition to starring as the lead in one of the most anticipated movies of 2021 with "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Holland's also going to be starting 2022 with a globe-trotting adventure as PlayStation icon Nathan Drake in "Uncharted." With so many massive projects already under his belt, is there really any room for him to take on another well-known franchise? Maybe not, but it looks like he may have his eye on being the next actor to play one of the most iconic roles in cinema history.

It's a job that has only been handed to a few lucky stars over the years, one that requires that its actor deliver plenty of believable action moments and thrills, while simultaneously staring down iconic villains with a super smug grin on their face the entire time. As luck would have it, the position just happened to open up this year following the departure of its former occupant, Daniel Craig, in "No Time To Die."

That's right, according to his best friend in the "Spider-Man" films, Holland has his sights set on becoming the next 007.