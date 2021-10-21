Small Details You Missed In The Uncharted Trailer

Besides the noticeably plane-sized homage to "Uncharted 3" near the end of the new trailer, there's one enormous detail that suggests how and why Drake has found himself in this bit of mid-flight madness, and where in the film this is taking place. Along with the box-hopping to safety thousands of feet in the air, the trailer ends on the killer gag of Drake being pushed back outside after being hit by a slick red sports car. It may come out of nowhere in this particular sequence, but it's one we've already seen.

Amongst the witty banter between Holland and Wahlberg, the trailer also shows the big bad of the film, which looks distinctly like Antonio Banderas. Currently unnamed on the cast list, we see him have a few choice words with our hero at an event, after shortly parking up in the exact same car. A quick connection of the dots suggests that the plane Drake boards is owned by Banderas' bad guy and is headed to an exotic location for the treasure they're after or the villain's base of operations. We're sure Nathan will swap insurance numbers when he lands.

To see just how big this adventure gets, you'll be able to go "Uncharted" when the film arrives on February 18, 2022.