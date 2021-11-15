Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Debut In This Country Before The U.S.

Spider-Man's third solo outing (that definitely won't be solo) is getting so close we can practically smell the web fluid. With a trailer set to be revealed this week and talk of not just multiple wall-crawlers but a devil being thrown into the mix, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is at risk of sending us all into complete fandomonium. It's this cause for concern that begs the question of just how we're going to handle sitting in theatres when Tom Holland reprises his role as everyone's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. How many rumors that have been stewing for months will turn out to be total nonsense? How many former Spidey film stars are actually returning?

The answers to all these questions and more will be available to U.S. audiences when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" arrives in cinemas on December 17. However, as revealed this week, it turns out that some Web-Slinger fans are going to get a head start following the news that Holland's impending threequel is going to arrive two whole days earlier, just across the pond.