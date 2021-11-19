The Surprising Connection Paul Rudd Has To Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision Character - Exclusive

Being part of the MCU is a big deal, even for big-name actors. It's not surprising that Hahn and Rudd have discussed their shared experiences with their involvement in the mega franchise.

"We have talked about our experiences," says Hahn. "We share a couple of craft people in common, a makeup artist and someone else ... who are all fricking lovely, lovely humans, and they [Marvel] just hire such awesome people. So, yeah, we have been able to talk about that."

During one of these discussions, they discovered a connection that directly links Agatha Harkness and Scott Lang.

"We were laughing because he has a trainer and I had had a trainer, his same trainer, on 'WandaVision,'" reveals Hahn. "And I told him, 'We literally did nothing but just kind of roll around and gossip.' We'd just laugh. I'd kind of fast-walk on a low incline while we gossiped. I didn't even need to have a trainer on 'WandaVision!' It was the best, though. It was really fun."

As for whether Hahn ever hopes to see the two characters meet up onscreen — in an "Ant-Man" movie or Hahn's "WandaVision" spinoff, "Agatha: House of Harkness" — the actor doesn't play coy.

"Who wouldn't want to see that?" she says. "I would love to, of course. I would want to work with him in anything again, I love it. 'The Shrink Next Door' is like our fourth thing together, so I feel like we've definitely got unfinished business."

Hahn's latest project, "The Shrink Next Door," streams on Apple TV+, with one new episode every Friday through December 17.