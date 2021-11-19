The Surprising Connection Paul Rudd Has To Kathryn Hahn's WandaVision Character - Exclusive
Comedic actors Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn have a long history together, dating all the way back to co-starring in 2004's "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy." That's not where their onscreen entanglements end, as they've also appeared alongside each other in "Our Idiot Brother," "Wanderlust," and their latest undertaking, the Apple TV+ series "The Shrink Next Door," which is now streaming.
Considering the number of projects they've done together, it's safe to say they have a deep friendship too. It's a bond that Hahn recently confirmed to Looper in an exclusive interview, where she revealed an interesting connection she and Rudd have when it comes to her "WandaVision" character Agatha Harkness — despite Rudd never appearing on the series.
Rudd is, however, also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with his starring role in the Ant-Man film franchise. So, just how do these two things mesh? Hahn has quite an entertaining story about how their lives keep intertwining.
Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn share the same MCU personal trainer
Being part of the MCU is a big deal, even for big-name actors. It's not surprising that Hahn and Rudd have discussed their shared experiences with their involvement in the mega franchise.
"We have talked about our experiences," says Hahn. "We share a couple of craft people in common, a makeup artist and someone else ... who are all fricking lovely, lovely humans, and they [Marvel] just hire such awesome people. So, yeah, we have been able to talk about that."
During one of these discussions, they discovered a connection that directly links Agatha Harkness and Scott Lang.
"We were laughing because he has a trainer and I had had a trainer, his same trainer, on 'WandaVision,'" reveals Hahn. "And I told him, 'We literally did nothing but just kind of roll around and gossip.' We'd just laugh. I'd kind of fast-walk on a low incline while we gossiped. I didn't even need to have a trainer on 'WandaVision!' It was the best, though. It was really fun."
As for whether Hahn ever hopes to see the two characters meet up onscreen — in an "Ant-Man" movie or Hahn's "WandaVision" spinoff, "Agatha: House of Harkness" — the actor doesn't play coy.
"Who wouldn't want to see that?" she says. "I would love to, of course. I would want to work with him in anything again, I love it. 'The Shrink Next Door' is like our fourth thing together, so I feel like we've definitely got unfinished business."
Hahn's latest project, "The Shrink Next Door," streams on Apple TV+, with one new episode every Friday through December 17.