The Real Reason This Fifty Shades Actor Wants To Join The MCU

There's a great sense of irony about the Marvel universe expanding, given that we're probably about four films away from running out of Hollywood stars to appear in them. Having recently resorted to going back through their cast list with Gemma Chan playing not one but two characters in the MCU up to this point, it's a source of great curiosity regarding who the studio has their eye on next.

That's not to say we haven't had great picks over the years. There's no doubt that some exciting names have been added to Kevin Feige's ensemble over the past year or so, from the recently praised Hailee Steinfeld in Disney+'s "Hawkeye," to the unexpected Will Poulter as Adam Warlock for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

Now a report from the New York Times reveals that Jamie Dornan could be on the road to the MCU, at some point ... and if he does, it'll be for totally understandable reasons.