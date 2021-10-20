Will Poulter Shares His First Thoughts On Joining Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 As Adam Warlock

Speaking to FlipYourWig, Poulter expressed his enthusiasm for his upcoming role and the vast group of talent he's now joined. "I feel very, very lucky and very honored to [have] been welcomed into the Marvel family," said Poulter. "Particularly into a franchise like Guardians of the Galaxy, which I regard to be incredibly creative and very, very unique. And James Gunn's someone I really, really admire. So, I feel very lucky."

Given the heroes and villains that have made their way in and out of the franchise over the years, Poulter was asked if he was "ready to flex" alongside some of the enormous names he'd be working alongside with. That's one thing he seems prepped for, replying with, "I better get ready, I guess. I better get ready... Working on it, working on it."

For now, we can only wait to see how that flex will look when he dons the golden skin of The Sovereign for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which has just started filming. Thankfully, Gunn himself also confirmed recently that, unlike many MCU movies that have had a release date adjustment, "Vol. 3" won't be getting the same treatment. You can expect to see Poulter joining the ranks alongside Star-Lord and company when the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" arrives May 5, 2023.