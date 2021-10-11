The Real Reason Gemma Chan Plays Two Characters In The MCU

Prior to 2018, it's entirely possible that the average TV viewer and moviegoer may not have been familiar with Gemma Chan — sci-fi fans, however, were another matter entirely. Her appearances on shows like "Doctor Who" or "Sherlock" were excellent and her performance as a robot in search of basic rights on "Humans" made her an instant icon in the sci-fi community.

With that in mind, it was very exciting to see such a gifted performer make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Minn-Erva in the 2019 film, "Captain Marvel." The Kree warrior has an extensive comics history that dates back to 1977, so longtime fans of both Chan and the character were disappointed to discover that Minn-Erva was nothing more than a very minor supporting player in "Captain Marvel."

After Minn-Erva was killed on-screen in that film as well, fans dejectedly assumed that was the end for not just the character, but also for Gemma Chan in the MCU. However, as fans now know, Chan is set to appear as Sersi in the upcoming Marvel film, "Eternals."

The question is: How did Chan end up getting a second chance in the MCU?