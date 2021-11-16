The Internet Is Losing It Over The Second Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Fans are showering the latest trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" with praise as they continue to try to keep hold of their blown minds. Some fans are even more excited for the upcoming film than a previous popular MCU entry. Shortly after the trailer hit, @jonbria_ commented, "I'm actually more excited about No Way Home than I was with Endgame." But @brennugh99 may need a check-up, as they wrote, "My blood pressure legitimately spiked to 152 after I watched this f***ing trailer." Eagle-eyed fans like @MaddyHarris13 and @xeno_comics quickly pointed out the addition of more villains this time, including the Lizard. A particular Gwen Stacy scene from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" is referenced in the trailer, and while picked up by fans, some like @dayavengers aren't ready to go through that experience again with M.J.

But while the addition of more villains and past film references went noticed, so did the lack of any additional Spider-Men. For months, theories have run wild about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing in "No Way Home," despite the latter dousing cold water on those rumors. Some fans, such as @GreatWhite25, expressed a bit of disappointment but still held out hope, commenting, " They really about to drive me insane though not showing me Toby [sic] and Andrew, but that part of 'You're not Peter Parker' still has me amped." Could the lack of Spider-Men in the trailer be a prelude to a massive surprise in the film? We'll have to wait until December 17, 2021, to find out.