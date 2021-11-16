The Internet Is Losing It Over The Second Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer
Marvel's upcoming "Spider-Man: No Way Home" aims to let the MCU close the year with a powerful Spidey haymaker. The movie is one of the most anticipated for fans as the first trailer and posters released so far have caused quite an excitable wave that's ready to flow. With the movie involving the multiverse, it's little wonder why we're all theorizing just which heroes and villains from the on-screen franchise's history are making their return.
A background appearance in one of the film's posters, as well as some promotional emoji, have pretty much confirmed that Green Goblin is going to return. And fans were already in love with the appearance of Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus in the first trailer. But just when we think Marvel can't raise the anticipation for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," they decide to drop another trailer full of spectacular tidbits. The new trailer features more Sinister Six members, curious references to comic book storylines and previous Spidey film moments, and Doctor Strange as a bit of an antagonist. One thing is for sure, the new trailer has the collective spider-sense of the internet buzzing with excitement and theories.
The amazing new trailer has fans excitedly waiting for that premiere date
Fans are showering the latest trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" with praise as they continue to try to keep hold of their blown minds. Some fans are even more excited for the upcoming film than a previous popular MCU entry. Shortly after the trailer hit, @jonbria_ commented, "I'm actually more excited about No Way Home than I was with Endgame." But @brennugh99 may need a check-up, as they wrote, "My blood pressure legitimately spiked to 152 after I watched this f***ing trailer." Eagle-eyed fans like @MaddyHarris13 and @xeno_comics quickly pointed out the addition of more villains this time, including the Lizard. A particular Gwen Stacy scene from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" is referenced in the trailer, and while picked up by fans, some like @dayavengers aren't ready to go through that experience again with M.J.
But while the addition of more villains and past film references went noticed, so did the lack of any additional Spider-Men. For months, theories have run wild about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing in "No Way Home," despite the latter dousing cold water on those rumors. Some fans, such as @GreatWhite25, expressed a bit of disappointment but still held out hope, commenting, " They really about to drive me insane though not showing me Toby [sic] and Andrew, but that part of 'You're not Peter Parker' still has me amped." Could the lack of Spider-Men in the trailer be a prelude to a massive surprise in the film? We'll have to wait until December 17, 2021, to find out.