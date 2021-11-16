We Finally Know LeVar Burton's Game Show-Hosting Future

According to a Tuesday announcement from The Hollywood Reporter, LeVar Burton has signed on to host an upcoming game show titled "Trivial Pursuit." The series, which is not yet tied to a network, will be produced by Hasbro and Entertainment One. Based on the board game of the same name, the new series will feature contestants who engage in a battle of wits focused on trivia.

"'Trivial Pursuit' is one of the best-known brands in the gaming universe," Burton said. "I am thrilled to have partnered with Hasbro and eOne to bring this beloved game to market as a premium show for television."

In addition to hosting, Burton will also executive produce the series alongside LeVar Burton Entertainment CEO Sangita Patel, Entertainment One president of global unscripted television Tara Long, and Entertainment One president of U.S. alternative programming-unscripted television Geno McDermott.

"LeVar Burton has been an iconic member of American pop culture for decades from 'Roots' to 'Reading Rainbow' to 'Star Trek' and beyond," Long said. "His love for intellectual curiosity paired with his ability to connect with audiences worldwide make him the perfect partner to bring Hasbro's beloved trivia game to households in a new and exciting way."

Hasbro purchased the popular board game in 2008 for a total of $80 million (via Hasbro) and quickly attempted to regain its money by adapting the game to television. Sadly, that iteration of the series, which was hosted by "The Brady Bunch" actor Christopher Knight, only lasted a single season (via IMDb). A previous attempt in 1993, hosted by Wink Martindale and Randy West, was also canceled after one season (via IMDb).