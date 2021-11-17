Why George From The Power Of The Dog Looks So Familiar

Written and directed by Jane Campion, "The Power of the Dog" premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September to immediate critical acclaim. The film currently holds a solid Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and will be released to Netflix on December 1, giving a wider audience a chance to see what all the hype is about.

Set in Montana in the year 1925, "The Power of the Dog" follows Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), a volatile and wealthy rancher, who takes a strong disliking to his brother George's new wife — the former widow and inn keeper, Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and her son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). Believing Rose only married George for his money, and seeing Peter as not masculine enough, Phil begins tormenting both of them — until he appears to take Peter under his wing.

The film is led by quite a few familiar faces, between Doctor Strange himself and the ever-busy Kirsten Dunst. There's also George, played by actor Jesse Plemons — and if you recognize Plemons, but aren't sure from where, read on to learn where you've seen him before.