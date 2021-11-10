Here's How You Can Watch Last Night In Soho At Home

Edgar Wright, the film director famous for making movies like "Baby Driver," "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World," and all three entries in the "Three Flavours Cornetto" trilogy, has a new film in theaters right now. The director's latest outing is titled "Last Night in Soho" and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, and Matt Smith.

The psychological horror film tells the story of a young girl named Ellie (Thomas McKenzie) who discovers a mysterious connection to another woman, Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), who lived in the 1960s. Matt Smith also stars as Sandie's boyfriend, Jack. Additionally, the film features the final screen performances given by the late Diana Rigg and Margaret Nolan (via IMDb). Both actresses passed away in 2020 (via IMDb).

While the movie has been in theaters for some time now, there are likely some moviegoers who have yet to see it or are still avoiding going to cinemas. Thankfully, those who haven't had an opportunity to watch the film on the big screen yet finally have some information about when they'll be able to watch it from the comfort of their own homes.