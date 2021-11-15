The Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 3 Scene Fans Thought Made No Sense

"Yellowstone" fans are no stranger to the volatile, often socially frowned-upon, and occasionally downright illegal ways of Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton. In Season 4's third episode, fans were treated to a fairly realistic portrayal of what happens when those IDGAF ways manifest in a public setting. When Beth takes her adopted new charge Carter (Finn Little) to a high-end Western apparel store to buy him a gift (and, unbeknownst to her, teach him a thing or two about gratitude) her unorthodox and fledgling parenting skills are called into question by another shopper.

After telling Carter he can have a pair of boots, a hat, and a practical pair of jeans, Beth is infuriated by Carter's insistence on buying a fancy, embroidered Western shirt. In the scene directly preceding their time in the store, Carter is awestruck by the equally fancy bells and whistles in Beth's vehicle. Unnerved by his rapidly developing taste for all that glitters, Beth attempts to teach Carter a lesson by demanding he take the shirt off and resolving to leave the store with nothing. When he doesn't, she forcibly removes it in the most essentially Beth Dutton way possible. This doesn't sit right with another shopper (and mom), who begins videotaping the scene after calling it "child abuse." There's just one issue fans had with this ultra 21st century interaction.