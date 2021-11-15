Here's Why Disney+ Day Was Such A Disaster

Considering Disney created plenty of hype about the celebration, audiences were expecting to see huge fanfare about all the things in the works for the streaming service. It seemed like there would be a presentation either online somewhere, or on Disney+ itself. Instead, the company decided to reveal all the new releases via an ongoing Twitter thread — which made the whole affair feel incredibly disappointing. Yes, there are many exciting things coming to Disney+ in the next year or so, but it didn't feel like the streaming service felt bothered to present these announcements in an interesting way.

What made it even more chaotic was how the tweets were all coordinated. Every time the company mentioned a specific actor or personality, the following tweets didn't un-tag them. This means their notifications were spammed by all the thousands of responses from other Twitter users. It wasn't exactly a great strategy.

Plus, it was incredibly hard to keep up with each newly announced project, as the tweets didn't always appear in the timeline, and users ended up constantly refreshing the Disney+ account. It was extremely messy, and it only became more difficult when the tweets started referencing the first footage from various projects which was nowhere to be seen.

At this point, users had to log into Disney+ instead, presenting another problem with the rollout of this event.