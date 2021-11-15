Black Adam Producer Confirms What We Always Suspected About Pierce Brosnan's On-Set Behavior

From day one of shooting "Black Adam," producer Hiram Garcia knew he had a true thespian and gentleman on his hands with Pierce Brosnan. "Such an OG," Garcia told Screen Rant. "And he's so smooth, he delivers some lines in the movie that I remember we were shooting on the day and it's just, nobody could deliver them smoother."

According to Garcia, Brosnan "elevated the entire cast" with his performances and acting bravado.

"You're like, 'That's James Bond. But now he's Dr. Fate,'" the producer explained. "And to see our young cast around him and the way he connected and bonded with them, like Quintessa Swindell and Noah Centineo, to see them just hanging with Pierce Brosnan ... and the way they just were bonding with him and the way he took them under his wing as such a senior statesman of the industry and to be around this young talent and see how seamlessly they got along. It's just a testament to him, what a good person he was, and to how well our cast got along. And I think that chemistry really starts to show on set when you watch how they performed together."

Garcia has said in the past that he wants "Black Adam" to be a launchpad for other movies and superhero stories, which could include a deeper look at Dr. Fate, a legendary DC Comics hero who first appeared back in 1940. "Nothing is left off the table when you're dealing with characters of this nature," he said earlier this month. The fact that Warner Bros. landed a veteran of Brosnan's caliber in the role, has to make that option even more enticing.