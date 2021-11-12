Tom Holland Promises To Mentor The Next Spider-Man

In a recent interview with Total Film magazine (as reported online by The Direct), Holland announced that he is prepared to mentor and give some valuable advice to whoever plays Spider-Man after his tenure is done. In the interview, he explained that "whether it's next year or in 5 years, I'll take it upon myself to teach them about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man." The fact that Holland takes the Peter Parker principle to heart is yet another sign that he is truly dedicated to the role.

Holland also touched on how he can't "go to a pub and get absolutely wasted," among other potentially embarrassing situations, because he has a personal responsibility to maintain a good reputation both on the silver screen and in his daily life. Sure, some people may argue that celebrities are human beings who have no responsibility to be good role models and that they should be able to live their lives however they see fit. But with actions come consequences, like the ones Gina Carano experienced after her controversial views lost her the role of Cara Dune in "The Mandalorian." Holland prefers to take the high road and hopes that his future replacement will do the same.