Tom Holland Promises To Mentor The Next Spider-Man
The iconic Spider-Man character has been around since 1962 when comic book legend Stan Lee got "Amazing Fantasy" #15 published (via Britannica). Since then, Peter Parker's storyline has spawned over 1,000 comic books, more than dozen movies, several animated TV shows, and scores of video games over a plethora of different consoles (and PC). As far as the movies go, several actors have played the titular role of Spider-Man over the years, including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Neil Patrick Harris (as Spidey's voice actor on "Spider-Man: The New Animated Series"), and now Tom Holland.
Holland is the newest member in the limited club of actors who have pretended that their Spidey senses are tingling. In the newest "Spider-Man" movies from Sony Pictures Entertainment — including "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Spider-Man: Far from Home," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" – Holland has been carrying the mantle. But Holland is well aware that he's not going to be able to play Peter Parker forever. And when the time comes to pass on the Spidey suit to the next lucky actor, he has a plan.
Holland acknowledges that with a great role like Spider-Man comes great responsibility
In a recent interview with Total Film magazine (as reported online by The Direct), Holland announced that he is prepared to mentor and give some valuable advice to whoever plays Spider-Man after his tenure is done. In the interview, he explained that "whether it's next year or in 5 years, I'll take it upon myself to teach them about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man." The fact that Holland takes the Peter Parker principle to heart is yet another sign that he is truly dedicated to the role.
Holland also touched on how he can't "go to a pub and get absolutely wasted," among other potentially embarrassing situations, because he has a personal responsibility to maintain a good reputation both on the silver screen and in his daily life. Sure, some people may argue that celebrities are human beings who have no responsibility to be good role models and that they should be able to live their lives however they see fit. But with actions come consequences, like the ones Gina Carano experienced after her controversial views lost her the role of Cara Dune in "The Mandalorian." Holland prefers to take the high road and hopes that his future replacement will do the same.