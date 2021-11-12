Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Just Pitched An Epic Marvel Team-Up

Taking to twitter, "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star Simu Liu congratulated Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani on the success of "Eternals," which soared to a $71 million domestic opening at the box office (via Box Office Mojo). Liu wrote, "Proud of these guys. Congrats to @gemma_chan, @kumailn and the incredibly talented cast and crew of #Eternals !!"

In a reply, Nanjiani responded with a stellar idea. "Thanks bud. Kingo, Shang Chi team up?"

While his suggestion feels tongue-in-cheek, the idea isn't totally crazy. Kingo and Shang-Chi will more than likely share the screen at some point, since Marvel Studios' success has ridden on the wildly entertaining spectacle of massive crossover movies, sometimes featuring dozens of heroes in the same scene.

For his part, Liu responded enthusiastically to Nanjiani's suggestion, joking, "Just keep those fingers pointed away from me." (Nanjiani's character, Kingo, shoots incredibly powerful energy pulses from his fingers.)

Nanjiani put the cherry on top of the two stars' banter in a reply to Liu, quipping, "Long as you do the same with your rings, we've got a deal my friend."