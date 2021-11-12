The Shang-Chi Deleted Scene That Changes Everything About Razorfist
The release of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," Marvel's first film to be released in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, marked a new chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The movie introduced a bevy of new characters and locations, from the titular Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and his best friend, Katy (Awkwafina), to the magical land of Ta Lo. Since Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. (among others) left the MCU after the "Infinity Saga" concluded with 2019's "Avengers: Endgame," the addition of new faces in any Marvel project is a welcome breath of fresh air as the franchise enters its second decade on somewhat unsteady feet.
One of the breakout fan-favorites among the new characters was Florian Munteanu's Razorfist, a Romanian mercenary with a prosthetic blade in place of a hand who serves as the right-hand muscle for Tony Leung's Wenwu, the leader of the Ten Rings organization. In the theatrical cut of the film, he first appears early on, when he confronts Shang-Chi on a bus in order to steal a pendant from the hero. But when the Battle of Ta Lo begins, Razorfist is quick to team up with the heroes in order to stop a much larger threat.
Now, in a never-before-seen deleted scene from "Shang-Chi," we finally get a closer look at Razorfist's heroic side and witness the astonishing twist of fate that might have befallen him if the studio hadn't decided against it.
Razorfist makes a touching sacrifice for Awkwafina's Katy
The newly released deleted scene, obtained by IGN, takes place during the Battle of Ta Lo. In it, Katy is crouched behind a wall and panicking while the battle rages behind her. But Razorfist is there with words of encouragement. When Katy asks him, "I'm a valet driver from Richmond. What the hell am I doing here?," Razorfist responds by showing his empathetic side, more effective than any blade, responding, "I'm an amputee from Romania who shouldn't be here either," going on to tell her she fights better than most men he's seen.
The scene is aptly titled "Pep Talk," and Razorfist's words empower Katy to action. "I need that bow," she tells him, gesturing toward a discarded bow on the battlefield. Razorfist obliges, charging his way through swarms of pre-vis Soul Eaters to reach the weapon and throw it to Katy.
Just as he does so, however, a shocking twist occurs, one that did not happen in the theatrical release of the film. A Soul Eater grabs Razorfist, lifts him into the air, and sucks out his soul, leaving him to flop to the ground, dead. While this would have been a fitting end for the character, fans will likely be glad it's not the one Marvel ultimately went with. The official version shows Razorfist present toward the end of the film, as Xialing takes control of the deadly Ten Rings organization. As the MCU expands in new directions, it's safe to say we've hardly seen the last of the blade-wielder.