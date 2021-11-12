The First Look At Ms. Marvel On Disney+ Promises A New Kind Of Superhero Story

One of the most hotly anticipated series in Marvel's extensive slate of upcoming projects is the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel." Kevin Feige first announced development on the new TV series at D23 Expo in 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the 1977 comic book of the same name, the show is set to feature Marvel's first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Khan made her first comic book appearance in a 2013 "Captain Marvel" issue before being spun off into her own series in 2014 (via Marvel).

Following recent news that the "Ms. Marvel" TV series will be coming to Disney+ significantly later than originally expected, Marvel Studios is giving fans of one of the world's most profitable franchises a first look at the brand new series. A new promo for "Ms. Marvel" comes on Disney+ Day, the two-year anniversary of the launch of the streaming platform, and a day filled with a wide variety of announcements on things from Amy Adams' "Enchanted" sequel to Ewan McGregor's new "Star Wars" series focused on his character of Obi-Wan Kenobi.