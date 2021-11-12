The First Look At Ms. Marvel On Disney+ Promises A New Kind Of Superhero Story
One of the most hotly anticipated series in Marvel's extensive slate of upcoming projects is the Disney+ series "Ms. Marvel." Kevin Feige first announced development on the new TV series at D23 Expo in 2019 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the 1977 comic book of the same name, the show is set to feature Marvel's first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Khan made her first comic book appearance in a 2013 "Captain Marvel" issue before being spun off into her own series in 2014 (via Marvel).
Following recent news that the "Ms. Marvel" TV series will be coming to Disney+ significantly later than originally expected, Marvel Studios is giving fans of one of the world's most profitable franchises a first look at the brand new series. A new promo for "Ms. Marvel" comes on Disney+ Day, the two-year anniversary of the launch of the streaming platform, and a day filled with a wide variety of announcements on things from Amy Adams' "Enchanted" sequel to Ewan McGregor's new "Star Wars" series focused on his character of Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Ms. Marvel suits up in the first footage from the series
The special look at "Ms. Marvel" is now available for viewing on Disney+ as part of a 14-minute clip celebrating the newest television entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In the first substantial footage from "Ms. Marvel," Kamala Khan is seen admiring various figures inspired by her favorite superhero, Captain Marvel. She later remarks to a friend, Bruno Carrelli (Matt Lintz), "It's not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world." Carrelli responds, "Maybe now they do." Shortly after this exchange, Khan is seen dawning a very "Captain Marvel"-inspired costume before appearing to leap off a building and take flight.
After her character's debut in "Ms. Marvel," Vellani is set to reprise the role in the 2023 "Captain Marvel" sequel, "The Marvels." In addition to Vellani and Lintz, "Ms. Marvel" will also star Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Laurel Marsden, Aramis Knight, and Mohan Kapur (via IMDb).