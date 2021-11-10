Ms. Marvel Coming To Disney+ Later Than Expected

Last December, Disney announced a slew of new projects slated to appear on Disney+ (via Deadline). Of course, some of the most hotly anticipated of these productions live within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For his part of the Disney presentation, Kevin Feige announced 11 new Marvel series that would premiere exclusively on Disney+.

Since that time, Disney+ has released four of these projects ("WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Solder," "Loki", and "What If...?"), with a fifth ("Hawkeye") set to premiere on November 24. Another upcoming Marvel project that MCU fans are excited about is "Ms. Marvel," a series set to focus on Marvel's first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

Back in July, Marvel Studios' then-Executive Vice President of Film Production, Victoria Alonso, told reporters at Variety that the company expected to release "Ms. Marvel" on Disney+ before the end of 2021. However, with the number of weeks in the year waning, the likelihood of Marvel meeting that deadline has continually become more questionable.

News today from a Disney investor's call has finally confirmed that the wait to see Kamala Khan's on-screen debut will be a bit further out than previously expected.