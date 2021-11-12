Amy Adams And Patrick Dempsey Just Made Some Exciting Enchanted Announcements

Disney's "Enchanted" was a big hit when it first made its way to the big screen back in 2007. The romantic musical comedy, which stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, tells a modern story of a Disney princess in both real-life and animated form. In addition to scoring rave reviews from critics (via Rotten Tomatoes), the film performed solidly at the box office with an opening of just over $34 million (via Box Office Mojo).

More than a decade later, Disney is finally moving on plans for a sequel titled "Disenchanted," with Adams and Dempsey returning to their roles. Plans for the sequel were first announced last year at Disney Investor Day, following years of speculation and behind-the-scenes efforts at Disney (via TheWrap). Earlier this year, it was announced that James Marsden and Idina Menzel will also be reprising their respective roles as Prince Edward and Nancy Tremaine (via Empire). A few months later, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Kolton Stewart, and Oscar Nuñez also joined the cast as new characters (via Disney). Additionally, newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino will be replacing Rachel Covey in the role of Morgan Philip (via IMDb).

The film reportedly wrapped production back in July (via Irish Mirror). So, with all this news around the sequel to the beloved film, when should we expect to see it? Thankfully, the stars of "Disenchanted," Adams and Dempsey, provided some new information at this year's Disney+ Day.