Fans Are Absolutely Loving The Hypnotic First Look At Marvel's Moon Knight

Disney+ Day has produced an onslaught of teasers, trailers, and behind-the-scenes clips for upcoming Marvel and Disney properties. Fans have already gotten a peek at the upcoming documentary "Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett," as well as the announcement of "Cars on the Road" and the first look at Tatiana Maslany as "She-Hulk." Now, they're also getting their first taste of one of the most hotly anticipated new Marvel live-action adaptations: "Moon Knight."

The upcoming series is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. As with many Marvel superheroes, there have been several iterations of the Moon Knight character, whose "real" name is Marc Spector. The upcoming series is set to lean heavily into Spector's dissociative identity disorder and his association with a powerful ancient Egyptian god. Other than the fact that the series stars Oscar Isaac, details have been scant. That is, until now.

Disney+ dropped a first look teaser of "Moon Knight" during Disney+ Day and the response from fans on Twitter has been enthusiastic, to say the least.