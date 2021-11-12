Fans Can Learn More About The Mysterious Boba Fett In This New Disney+ Documentary
The world of Mandalore has certainly expanded in the years since "Star Wars" fans got their first glimpse at Mandalorian bounty hunter Boba Fett in the infamous 1978 "Star Wars Holiday Special." Though the bounty hunter didn't make an especially huge splash in animated form during the derided special, he was immediately a hit sensation among fans when he first appeared in live-action for 1980's "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back." The infamously quiet and menacing character quickly became a fan-favorite, despite his lack of dialog.
In anticipation of the upcoming releases of both Season 1 of "The Book of Boba Fett" and Season 3 of "The Mandalorian," Lucasfilm is digging into the history of one of their most iconic characters through a new documentary special. On November 12, to get the word out about the project, Disney released a special look at the documentary as a part of Disney+ Day.
The documentary explores what makes Boba Fett so popular
Disney's special look at "Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett" features original test footage of the Boba Fett costume during the production of "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back." A grainy black-and-white video introduces the character whose costume was not even painted yet at the time, just before a plethora of concept art appears on screen and crew members remember how people initially responded to Fett's on-set presence.
"When he put the costume on and walked on to the set... Absolute silence," reports one former "Star Wars" crew member.
"Star Wars" creator George Lucas and "Star Wars" television producer Dave Filoni further comment that despite Fett's lack of screen time and minimal dialog, he has certainly proven to be one of the franchise's most enduring characters. "[Boba Fett] is everywhere," Filoni says in the trailer.
"Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett," an original documentary special focused on the character, is now available for streaming to Disney+ subscribers.