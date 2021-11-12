Fans Can Learn More About The Mysterious Boba Fett In This New Disney+ Documentary

Disney's special look at "Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett" features original test footage of the Boba Fett costume during the production of "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back." A grainy black-and-white video introduces the character whose costume was not even painted yet at the time, just before a plethora of concept art appears on screen and crew members remember how people initially responded to Fett's on-set presence.

"When he put the costume on and walked on to the set... Absolute silence," reports one former "Star Wars" crew member.

"Star Wars" creator George Lucas and "Star Wars" television producer Dave Filoni further comment that despite Fett's lack of screen time and minimal dialog, he has certainly proven to be one of the franchise's most enduring characters. "[Boba Fett] is everywhere," Filoni says in the trailer.

"Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett," an original documentary special focused on the character, is now available for streaming to Disney+ subscribers.