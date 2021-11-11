Here's How Gren Will Be Different In The Cowboy Bebop Series

As teasers for Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of "Cowboy Bebop" continue to polarize fans, many are wondering how faithful it will be to the original series. The genre-blending anime originally aired from 1998 to 1999 and has maintained a loyal fanbase ever since. "Cowboy Bebop" is set in the future and follows a group of bounty hunters — Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, Radical Ed, and Ein — as they embark on exciting and dangerous adventures.

John Cho, who portrays Spike, talked to Entertainment Weekly about how everyone behind the adaptation recognized the legacy they were taking on. "We were all in agreement that we wanted to honor the material and also contribute something original," he told the outlet. "What we talked about more than anything else was 'Is this in the spirit of "Cowboy Bebop"?'"

While the adaptation will honor many moments from the original series, it is making a few major changes — which some fans have pushed back against. One of these controversial changes is to Gren, a veteran turned musician with a troubling backstory.