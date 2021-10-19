Watch The Bonkers First Teaser For Netflix's Live-Action Cowboy Bebop

With only a month left until Netflix's daring live-action adaptation of beloved anime, "Cowboy Bebop," the streaming giant has dropped a new teaser for those who love the original show and anyone that has true adoration for massive hair. For those who might not know their Spike's from their Swordfish II's, "Cowboy Bebop" will see "Star Trek" actor John Cho as the iconic suit-wearing bounty hunter, Spike Spiegel, as he travels across the stars to haul in some of the most wanted folk in outer space. The original show was made in 1998 and spanned only 26 episodes, but is a beloved part of Japanese anime.

Showcasing a truly wild taste of what we can expect in the upcoming series, "The Lost Session" is a crazy promotional short that sees Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) in action tracking down a bounty. Not satisfied with just giving us a simple chase scene, this new preview sees the trio jumping in and out of frames reminiscent of the original show's iconic intro, as that chest-thumping tune that "Cowboy Bebop" fans will know kicks in alongside it. Give it a look and have your day immediately improved.