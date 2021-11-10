Why The New Hanna Season 3 Trailer Has Fans So Hyped

Amazon's thriller series "Hanna" is coming to a close after three seasons, but the teenage assassin (played by Esme Creed-Miles) has one heck of a fight on her hands before she gets out of the CIA's clutches. "Hanna" Season 1 debuted on Amazon Prime Video in 2019 and it reveals that Hanna was created as part of a shady CIA program called Ultrax — which sounds nefarious enough as it is. The project's goal is to create supersoldiers that the CIA can use in its operations around the world. Thankfully, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman) saves Hanna from the project as a baby when he falls in love with her mother, Johanna Petrescu (Joanna Kulig).

If this all sounds a little familiar, it's because "Hanna" the series is adapted from the 2011 film of the same name, directed by Joe Wright. He's best known for helming period projects including "Pride & Prejudice" and "Atonement," but the 2011 thriller proved he can handle action just as well as emotional drama — at least, according to critics like Nicole Ackman of In Their Own League. On top of critically-acclaimed direction, the film stars Film Twitter darling Saoirse Ronan as the titular assassin alongside Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett and Eric Bana. It even features an incredible soundtrack by The Chemical Brothers.

The Amazon series, however, spends a lot more time exploring the story, and also looks deeper into what makes all the characters tick. But the dramatic new trailer teases what's ahead for Hanna in the third and final season.