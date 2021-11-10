Matthew Vaughn Dishes On Why He Cast Henry Cavill In Argylle

When Matthew Vaughn thought of who was going to play his world greatest spy in "Argylle," he was looking for someone who could not only look the part of a suave British secret agent, but that of the most famous one in Hollywood history — James Bond.

"I needed someone who was born to play Bond, which Henry is, and then nick him before Bond did," Vaughn told THR. "He plays a larger-than-life action hero with a wink." Vaughn had previously described the story behind "Argylle" as one that really struck a chord with him.

"When I read this early draft manuscript I felt it was the most incredible and original spy franchise since Ian Fleming's books of the 50s," he told Deadline back in July. This is going to reinvent the spy genre." It's unclear what Cavill's character will be getting himself into, only that he'll have various adventures stretched across three movies (per Deadline). The films will take place in the US, London and other locations around the world. "It's very different from Kingsman'," Vaughn concluded in his interview with THR.

"Argylle" is expected to be released sometime in 2022, with shooting starting this past August.