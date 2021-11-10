Here's The MCU Character Henry Cavill Would Like To Play
Contrary to popular belief, Hollywood stars can appear in both Marvel and DC films without imploding. Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, and Djimon Hounsou are just a few that have switched sides over the years, and the results have been great all around. With that said, some cast members from their respective franchises would probably cause mass hysteria if they ever did decide to jump from one ship to another. One, in particular, is the last-known Krypton survivor, our current Superman, Henry Cavill.
Now, firmly rooted in the public consciousness as the man sporting the 'S' on his chest and a swanky red cape, Cavill is as strongly associated with the role of Superman as previous portrayers of the DC Comics hero. Over the years, he had made that role his own, and, understandably, fans likely can't imagine him as any other super. Even so, it's always fun to posit The Watcher-like question of what would happen if Cavill turned up somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and if so, what role would he play?
As it turns out, Cavill has already given this topic some thought and had an interesting answer ready to go when asked about it in a recent interview.
Could Cavill report for duty as Captain Britain?
The first order of business that Henry Cavill made crystal clear when speaking to The Hollywood Reporter was that there was no other role from previous MCU films he'd consider. "I'm never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else, because everyone's doing such an amazing job," he said pragmatically, just as a good superhero aims to be.
"However," Cavill continued, "I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There's something fun about that, and I do love being British."
On the list of perfect pairings for roles, tackling the character of Captain Britain would be the next best move for Cavill since, well, playing Superman. Debuting in 1976, Captain Britain is the superhero identity of Brian Braddock, who is bestowed powers by the wizard Merlyn from Arthurian legend. He often worked alongside the Avengers as well as the X-Men, even forming his own team Excalibur (via Marvel). Interestingly, Braddock was also part of MI-13, the same team that Dane Whiteman, aka Black Knight and Blade (last seen and heard in the post-credit scene of "Eternals"), was a part of. Given the avenues that Marvel is currently going down, it wouldn't be a surprise if Captain Britain eventually flew in to save the day. Heck, we've already gotten a taste of what a Captain Britan-esque superhero would look like in the form of Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) on Marvel's "What If...?" This casting could definitely work.