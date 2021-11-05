Chloe Zhao Just Revealed A Huge Detail About That Second Eternals Post-Credits Scene
As inevitable as night following day, another Marvel movie has arrived with not one but two post-credit scenes for fans to chomp on. "Eternals" may have taken an age to get here, but Chloé Zhao's highly-anticipated love story across thousands of years has arrived, not only bringing something new to the MCU table but also opening doors to other exciting elements.
Speaking to Fandom this week, Zhao was finally asked about the tantalizing moments revealed in her massive new super-story. Of course, as we reluctantly discovered after a preview of the film led to online spoilers, we know one major character debut that is set to rock the MCU at the end of "Eternals." But now, Zhao has confirmed another surprise addition that fans may be shocked to hear from when the credits finally roll.
In the final post-credit scene of "Eternals," Kit Harington's Dane is seen giving a wary glance at a sword known to Marvel fans as the Ebony Blade. This is the signature weapon of Dane Whitman's eventual alter-ego, the Black Knight. As he goes to take hold of the iconic weapon, a voice off-camera asks the hero-to-be if he's sure about doing so. Now, Zhao has confirmed who the chilling rasp belongs to, and it should strike fear into just about anyone with fangs and a major garlic allergy.
Blade finally made his MCU debut
Chloé Zhao has revealed that the voice heard is none other than Mahershala Ali, aka Blade. Speaking to Fandom, the "Eternals" director confirmed, "That was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Mr. Blade himself. Blade, Blade, Blade, yeah."
As minute as it is, the cameo comes as a surprise given that Ali's new take on the Daywalker (initially played by Wesley Snipes) hasn't even got a release date for his solo gig yet. One person that it shocked as much as Marvel fans was Kit Harrington, who only recently discovered that he's now the first person in the MCU to cross paths with the infamous vampire hunter. "It's really cool. [Chloé] texted me about that a couple of weeks ago and it sort of blew my mind," said Harrington. "I didn't know that that would be the case, so it's pretty exciting for me."
It's certainly an interesting route to take and would suggest that Harrington's Dane Whitman could well be the intro point for Ali's Blade to cut into Marvel's world, which has yet to see a single vampire. The two characters have a history together in the comics, having teamed up for MI-13, a British intelligence agency specializing in paranormal issues. For now, we can only wait and see if these plot points come to fruition.