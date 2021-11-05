Chloe Zhao Just Revealed A Huge Detail About That Second Eternals Post-Credits Scene

As inevitable as night following day, another Marvel movie has arrived with not one but two post-credit scenes for fans to chomp on. "Eternals" may have taken an age to get here, but Chloé Zhao's highly-anticipated love story across thousands of years has arrived, not only bringing something new to the MCU table but also opening doors to other exciting elements.

Speaking to Fandom this week, Zhao was finally asked about the tantalizing moments revealed in her massive new super-story. Of course, as we reluctantly discovered after a preview of the film led to online spoilers, we know one major character debut that is set to rock the MCU at the end of "Eternals." But now, Zhao has confirmed another surprise addition that fans may be shocked to hear from when the credits finally roll.

In the final post-credit scene of "Eternals," Kit Harington's Dane is seen giving a wary glance at a sword known to Marvel fans as the Ebony Blade. This is the signature weapon of Dane Whitman's eventual alter-ego, the Black Knight. As he goes to take hold of the iconic weapon, a voice off-camera asks the hero-to-be if he's sure about doing so. Now, Zhao has confirmed who the chilling rasp belongs to, and it should strike fear into just about anyone with fangs and a major garlic allergy.