Henry Cavill Has This To Say On The Future Of Superman

As the Warner Bros. superhero multiverse continues to stretch off into all sorts of different directions, one hero that remains grounded (and fans wish wasn't) is the current DCEU Superman. More specifically, that's Henry Cavill's take on the Last Son of Krypton, who wore the red and blue suit for three films (and an extended cut) and has yet to pick it up again. Following his final flight as one of DC's finest in the Snyder Cut of "Justice League" there's been no mention of whether we'd see him up, up, and away in the role again.

Instead, a pair of new projects are in the pipeline that will see two different incarnations adorn the classic S-shield in all-new adventures. One theatrical film is in the works from comic book writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and producer J.J. Abrams, while another movie on HBO Max is being backed by Michael B. Jordan. Details are sparse about the former, but the latter will focus on Val-Zod, a similar character to Kal-El that comes from a different universe.

Understandably, with more than one Superman set to soar through the skies, it begs the question of where Cavill could fit into this, if at all. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, the actor shared some thoughts on the future of the Man of Tomorrow, and he did it in the most Superman way possible.