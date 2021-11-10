Henry Cavill Has This To Say On The Future Of Superman
As the Warner Bros. superhero multiverse continues to stretch off into all sorts of different directions, one hero that remains grounded (and fans wish wasn't) is the current DCEU Superman. More specifically, that's Henry Cavill's take on the Last Son of Krypton, who wore the red and blue suit for three films (and an extended cut) and has yet to pick it up again. Following his final flight as one of DC's finest in the Snyder Cut of "Justice League" there's been no mention of whether we'd see him up, up, and away in the role again.
Instead, a pair of new projects are in the pipeline that will see two different incarnations adorn the classic S-shield in all-new adventures. One theatrical film is in the works from comic book writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and producer J.J. Abrams, while another movie on HBO Max is being backed by Michael B. Jordan. Details are sparse about the former, but the latter will focus on Val-Zod, a similar character to Kal-El that comes from a different universe.
Understandably, with more than one Superman set to soar through the skies, it begs the question of where Cavill could fit into this, if at all. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, the actor shared some thoughts on the future of the Man of Tomorrow, and he did it in the most Superman way possible.
Cavill proves he still really gets Superman
When the eventual talk of Cavill's most iconic role came into the conversation, he did what any hero would do, and faced the issue dead-on. Expressing his enthusiasm to get back to the role that sent his career into the stratosphere, Cavill said, "There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity."
Even so, he was also quick to share his outlook on the two new stories going into production and why they have every chance to be hits. "It's exciting — Superman's far more than skin color," said Cavill. "Superman is an ideal. Superman's an extraordinary thing that lives within our hearts. Why not have multiple Supermen going on? Joaquin Phoenix did a wonderful Joker movie; so what if it's not tied to the rest of [the franchise]? They have multiple Superman comic book storylines happening at the same time."
Cavill remains hopeful about his own future in the role, as well. "As I always say, 'The cape is still in the closet.'"
It's great to hear Cavill speak so fondly of the hero after all this time, despite all the issues that came with the part. Even with the box office bump in the road that came with "Justice League," Cavill was a consistent gem, and a true Superman. Though nothing is set in stone over whether he'll be back in the blue tights anytime soon, he's still set to take the lead in other massive movie projects like Apple TV's "Argylle," as well as the "Highlander" reboot being helmed by "John Wick's" Chad Stahelski. He'll also be taking up arms once again over at Netflix in Season 2 of "The Witcher" on December 17.