Marvel Fans Are Outraged After Potential Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers Arrive Online
Let's get the big thing out of the way first: This article contains no spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," alleged or otherwise. However, the same can't be said about many other corners of the internet at the moment. Twitter has been on fire after a few supposedly leaked images of the upcoming, eagerly awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe movie surfaced, bearing the watermark of a noted YouTuber's show. The images have since been deleted, but not before they made waves online.
The MCU movies are always secretive, but "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is an especially interesting case, thanks to the confirmed return of fan-favorite villain Doc Ock (Alfred Molina). What's more, a recent poster seems to confirm that Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin will also be present, and wearing his costume from Sam Raimi's 2002 "Spider-Man." Add that to a number of other confirmed returning faces, and it's no surprise that Marvel would prefer to play the movie's various secrets particularly close to the chest until its December 17 release date.
At this point, leaked spoilers — be they real or fake – are extremely unfortunate for fans who would prefer to enjoy their plot twists and surprises in the theater, as intended. As such, Marvel fans have been quick to show their displeasure after potential "Spider-Man: No Way Home" spoilers arrived online.
Note: while this article doesn't contain spoilers, some of the embedded links going forward might.
Fans aren't happy about the alleged spoilers
The sad story of the leaked images has been reported by outlets like (Note: Spoilers behind the following link) CBR, and whether they're real or fake, it's clear that fans aren't happy about them. "Someone decided to be an *** and just post actual image leaks from 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on Twitter tonight for ... reasons," @JeffDLowe tweeted. "Be careful of spoilers. The movie is over a month away. Keep that s*** on the spoilers Reddits, man." User @ericitaliano shared the sentiment, as well as some strong opinions about the whole culture of posting spoilers. "F*** this, I'm muting 'No Way Home'. Seeing way to many people I respect on the TL getting bodied by spoilers," they tweeted. "Something about early access/inside knowledge makes people in this industry act WILD. Gives them a misplaced sense of importance. Promise to never do that to y'all."
Others find the whole situation mainly sad and unfortunate. "While I get that the fervent need for leaks has become popular lately, the 'No Way Home' situation is embarrassing. Regardless of whether the images are ultimately real or fake, leaking major spoiler shots a month before the film's release for clout is just sad," @SherazFarooqi_ tweeted. @MichaelBuckelew agreed, comparing the entire situation to someone spoiling the end of "Avengers: Infinity War" before the movie premiered. "I haven't even watched the second Spidey movie yet, but damn this is just wrong," they wrote.
Seeing as something similar happened when "Eternals" spoilers arrived online after the movie's premiere, it's not surprising that fans are thoroughly unhappy about more alleged MCU spoilers surfacing. Here's hoping the fans can make it to the theaters without further issues on this front.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" premieres on December 17, 2021.