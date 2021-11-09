Marvel Fans Are Outraged After Potential Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers Arrive Online

Let's get the big thing out of the way first: This article contains no spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," alleged or otherwise. However, the same can't be said about many other corners of the internet at the moment. Twitter has been on fire after a few supposedly leaked images of the upcoming, eagerly awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe movie surfaced, bearing the watermark of a noted YouTuber's show. The images have since been deleted, but not before they made waves online.

The MCU movies are always secretive, but "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is an especially interesting case, thanks to the confirmed return of fan-favorite villain Doc Ock (Alfred Molina). What's more, a recent poster seems to confirm that Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin will also be present, and wearing his costume from Sam Raimi's 2002 "Spider-Man." Add that to a number of other confirmed returning faces, and it's no surprise that Marvel would prefer to play the movie's various secrets particularly close to the chest until its December 17 release date.

At this point, leaked spoilers — be they real or fake – are extremely unfortunate for fans who would prefer to enjoy their plot twists and surprises in the theater, as intended. As such, Marvel fans have been quick to show their displeasure after potential "Spider-Man: No Way Home" spoilers arrived online.

Note: while this article doesn't contain spoilers, some of the embedded links going forward might.