Marvel Fans Outraged After Eternals Spoilers Arrive Online

Firstly, don't worry! There aren't any spoilers for Marvel's "Eternals" below. It's been a tough time for theaters and audiences alike in the last year or so as the pandemic has caused numerous delays for every single studio. Now that movies are back on the big screen where they belong, fans are flocking to see the latest releases as they usually would. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be hugely successful, as "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” pulled in $414 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo). This is still pretty impressive because the titular hero is a brand new character in the universe, and he isn't introduced in any of the previous movies — although the Ten Rings terrorist group shows up in the "Iron Man" movies.

All this is to say that it's disappointing for everyone when spoilers make their way online, because it's important to give theaters the support they deserve as the situation with the pandemic is still a little shaky. Besides, every Marvel adventure is something of an event movie now, so there's always things in the plot that are best seen first hand.

However, a few notable journalists spoiled a very specific scene in "Eternals" following the movie's premiere and Marvel fans are (understandably) outraged by the reveal.