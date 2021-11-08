John Carpenter Fans Just Got Exciting News About Halloween Ends

While speaking with the Empire Spoiler Special Podcast (per Indie Wire), Green said that "Halloween Ends" will be "a much more intimate movie." Characterizing the film as a "coming-of-age film," and noting that it won't involve much in the way of quips or nostalgia, he also promises the movie will be different from the two previous installments in its trilogy. Even better, it appears that Green's taken some inspiration from other Carpenter classics while crafting "Halloween Ends" — and there is already a draft of the script.

"I sent Carpenter the new draft of 'Halloween Ends' the other night, and I said, 'If it feels too 'Christine,' let me know.'" Green said, citing an altogether different Carpenter movie. It's quite an intriguing narrative choice, because Carpenter's 1983 "Christine" — a Stephen King adaptation — is about a murderous, self-repairing car which develops a too-intimate bond with its new owner. This would seem like quite an odd reference point for a "Halloween" adaption, but there's probably a big twist being kept hidden here. Might it be about a mental link between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers? Or, perhaps, Myers self-healing his injuries? For now, it's hard to say.

"For 'Halloween Ends,' it's just a love of Carpenter, you know," Green added. "It's more than just, 'Hey, here's a character and a community that [Carpenter] created.' It's, 'Here's an appreciation of [Carpenter's] legendary body of work.'"

Green has previously hinted that "Halloween Ends" will take place after a time jump and focus on Allyson Nelson (Andi Matichak), Laurie's granddaughter, and the trauma that horrible Halloween night has foisted upon her. What this will mean, and where it will take the franchise, remains to be seen.