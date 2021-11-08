John Carpenter Fans Just Got Exciting News About Halloween Ends
The 2021 release of "Halloween Kills" has whetted the appetites of John Carpenter fans worldwide. Devotees of the franchise are eager to find out what new surprises await them in the final installment of the "Halloween" revival trilogy — that's "Halloween Ends," currently set for release on October 14, 2022 — and they have been scooping up any little bit of mouthwatering info they can get. And while "Halloween Kills" didn't receive much in the way of critical favor, it did pull in a respectable amount of money: per Box Office Mojo, at press time it's grossed over $126 million worldwide and counting. That means there are folks willing to return to movie theaters to find out what happens to the Strode-Nelson family next.
A recent interview with the new trilogy's writer and director, David Gordon Green, has revealed some tantalizing hints for what lies ahead ... and his reverence for what came before should please longtime fans of the horror franchise.
Carpenter fans will love what David Gordon Green has in store
While speaking with the Empire Spoiler Special Podcast (per Indie Wire), Green said that "Halloween Ends" will be "a much more intimate movie." Characterizing the film as a "coming-of-age film," and noting that it won't involve much in the way of quips or nostalgia, he also promises the movie will be different from the two previous installments in its trilogy. Even better, it appears that Green's taken some inspiration from other Carpenter classics while crafting "Halloween Ends" — and there is already a draft of the script.
"I sent Carpenter the new draft of 'Halloween Ends' the other night, and I said, 'If it feels too 'Christine,' let me know.'" Green said, citing an altogether different Carpenter movie. It's quite an intriguing narrative choice, because Carpenter's 1983 "Christine" — a Stephen King adaptation — is about a murderous, self-repairing car which develops a too-intimate bond with its new owner. This would seem like quite an odd reference point for a "Halloween" adaption, but there's probably a big twist being kept hidden here. Might it be about a mental link between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers? Or, perhaps, Myers self-healing his injuries? For now, it's hard to say.
"For 'Halloween Ends,' it's just a love of Carpenter, you know," Green added. "It's more than just, 'Hey, here's a character and a community that [Carpenter] created.' It's, 'Here's an appreciation of [Carpenter's] legendary body of work.'"
Green has previously hinted that "Halloween Ends" will take place after a time jump and focus on Allyson Nelson (Andi Matichak), Laurie's granddaughter, and the trauma that horrible Halloween night has foisted upon her. What this will mean, and where it will take the franchise, remains to be seen.