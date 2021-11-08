Is Dwayne Johnson Teasing A Big WWE Comeback?

It's been half a decade since Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stepped inside the squared circle for a wrestling match, but that could all change come next year. It has long been rumored that the former WWE champion will take on current Universal titleholder and real-life cousin Roman Reigns at the company's iconic WrestleMania event, and we may finally have a clue as to whether that might actually happen.

Johnson has been shooting down dirt sheet reports of his return for most of 2021, with some suggesting that he'd possibly be coming back for SummerSlam or the upcoming Survivor Series PPV on November 21. "I can tell you that there is no truth to that right now," Johnson recently told Dish Nation's Andrew Freund.

Most fans agree that it would take a lot to bring Johnson back for one final match, judging from his previous comments and all the success he's had in Hollywood. However, a new interview that was making the rounds online Monday, November 8, now has many speculating of a complete and total swerve from the Brahma Bull. Recent comments that he made to ComicBook.com suggest that he could be coming back after all — and for a title run, no less.